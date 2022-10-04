Strs Ohio Acquires 23,555 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Lululemon Athletica worth $76,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $16.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

