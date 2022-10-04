Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $60,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 733,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652,312. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

