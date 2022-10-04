Strs Ohio Buys 6,644 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $63,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.58. 31,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.98. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.