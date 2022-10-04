Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,245 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 30,533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Express were worth $91,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.36. 69,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

