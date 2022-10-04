Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $99,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. 392,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,540,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

