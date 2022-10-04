Strs Ohio Has $128.98 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $128,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,896,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $8.38 on Tuesday, reaching $325.36. 13,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.86 and a 200 day moving average of $320.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

