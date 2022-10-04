Strs Ohio Has $56.59 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 709,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,787 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $56,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 957.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. 75,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

