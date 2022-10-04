Strs Ohio Has $57.89 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.48% of NiSource worth $57,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NiSource by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,709. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

