Strs Ohio Has $59.55 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Booking were worth $59,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $35,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Price Performance

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $73.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,752.00. 15,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,053. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.22 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,908.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,019.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.