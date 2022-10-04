Strs Ohio Purchases 3,104 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $72,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CAT traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average is $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.