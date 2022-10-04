Strs Ohio Purchases 3,104 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $72,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 12,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CAT traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average is $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

