Strs Ohio Purchases 41,769 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $58,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.68. The stock had a trading volume of 47,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,875. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

