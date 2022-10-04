Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Lululemon Athletica worth $76,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $16.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,774. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

