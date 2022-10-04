Strs Ohio Sells 131,849 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 131,849 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of PayPal worth $82,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.66. 330,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,314,117. The firm has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

