Strs Ohio Sells 470 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $78,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 274.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 33,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 105,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.40. 154,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,872. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

