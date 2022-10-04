Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $67,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.44. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $284.01 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

