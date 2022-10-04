Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $209.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.34.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

