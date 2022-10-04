Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 138,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,434,453 shares.The stock last traded at $31.46 and had previously closed at $30.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

