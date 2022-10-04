Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Talos Energy Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962,857 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,193,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

