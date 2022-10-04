Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 8.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $355.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

