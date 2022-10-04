Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 88.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,712 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $4,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 8.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $355.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.