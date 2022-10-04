Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TEG opened at GBX 215.35 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.51 million and a PE ratio of 469.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.28. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.01 ($3.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

