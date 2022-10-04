Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

