The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $6.88 on Tuesday, reaching $132.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,293. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.05.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

