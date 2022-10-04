The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Cooper Companies worth $73,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after acquiring an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $273.26 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.91 and a 1-year high of $435.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.60.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.