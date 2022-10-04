The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $111,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 147,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $4,329,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

EL stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.74. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,339. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.08 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.