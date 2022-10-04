The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Up 13.7% in September

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First of Long Island Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $17.81. 78,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,045. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $407.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

