The First of Long Island Co. Plans Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

First of Long Island Stock Up 3.3 %

First of Long Island stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $406.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 21.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

