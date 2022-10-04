The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,986 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on Relx in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,579.50 ($31.17).

Relx Stock Performance

REL stock opened at GBX 2,200 ($26.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £42.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2,716.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,313.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,302.37. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

