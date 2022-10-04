The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $176.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $156.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.59. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Signature Bank by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Signature Bank by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

