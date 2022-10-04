The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $360.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $535.34.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $354.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.27 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.14 and a 200-day moving average of $445.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.