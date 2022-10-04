The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $29.08.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance
Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.
