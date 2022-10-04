The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $51.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 463,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.