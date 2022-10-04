The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $101.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.
NTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.
Northern Trust Stock Up 3.1 %
Northern Trust stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.