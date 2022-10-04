The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $101.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.

Northern Trust stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

