The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $51.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.