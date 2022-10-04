The New York Times Company (NYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.98. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. New York Times’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in New York Times by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 389,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,084,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 529,582 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cannonball Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.