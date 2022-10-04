The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $45,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

PNC stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

