The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 188,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro Price Performance

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.