Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Citigroup by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 411,622 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of C opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

