Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 3,817 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.



