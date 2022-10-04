Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.68% of Frontdoor worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1,603.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after buying an additional 1,200,313 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,062,000 after buying an additional 679,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 667,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after buying an additional 457,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $44.60.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

