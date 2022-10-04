Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,980 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.16% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

