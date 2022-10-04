Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.75 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 4,326,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,345 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSN stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

