Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.16% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.63.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

