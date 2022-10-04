Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.37% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

