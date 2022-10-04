Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 39,393 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,393 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.