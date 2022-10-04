Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 39,393 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,393 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.