Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Trading 9.7% Higher

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 426,689 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 259,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $201.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,212 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 42.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 6.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

