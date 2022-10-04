Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Trading 9.7% Higher

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 426,689 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 259,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $201.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
