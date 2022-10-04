Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.