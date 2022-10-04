Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Buys 964 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 6.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.43. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

