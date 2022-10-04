Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,067. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

